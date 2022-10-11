Canada’s Dalton Kellett says he’s leaving AJ Foyt Racing.

Kellett debuted on the IndyCar Series for Foyt in 2020 and became the team’s veteran driver this past season.

The 29-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., made the announcement over social media on Tuesday morning.

Kellett says in an Instagram post that the decision did not come to him lightly.

He says he does not have any immediate update on his plans for the 2023 season.

Kellett finished 25th overall in the final 2022 IndyCar standings with 133 points.