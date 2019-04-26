 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian divers capture silver at Montreal World Series event

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay have captured silver in the women’s 10-metre synchronized event at their home Diving World Series stop.

Montreal’s Benfeito and Calgary’s McKay finished just over a point behind North Korea’s Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae in the opening event of the competition on Friday.

Lu Wei and Jiaqi Zhang of China were third.

Benfeito and McKay won bronze medals in the event at the previous two World Series stops.

In the men’s 10-metre synchronized platform, Montreal’s Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., finished fourth.

Yang Hao and Junjie Lian of China won the event.

The women’s and men’s three-metre synchro events were scheduled for Friday night.

The World Series stop runs through Sunday.

