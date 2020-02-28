 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian divers Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay win World Series gold

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Meaghan Benfeito, left, and Caeli McKay of Canada perform a dive during the women's 10-metre platform synchro final at the FINA Diving World Series in Montreal on Feb. 28, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay have won gold in the women’s 10-metre synchronized event at the first World Series diving event of the year.

Benfeito, from Montreal and McKay, from Calgary, scored 313.02 points Friday, well ahead of second-place finishers Pandelela Pamg and Leong Mun Yee of Malaysia (297.66).

Russia’s Ekaterina Beliaeva and Iuliia Timoshinina were third (288.30).

Story continues below advertisement

Benfeito and McKay finished third in the World Series standings last year.

In the men’s three-metre synchronized event Friday, Montreal’s Phillipe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., were fourth.

Russia’s Nikita Shleikher and Evegenii Kuznetsov captured gold. Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher of Great Britain were second and Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Yahel Castillo Huerto of Mexico were third.

The World Series, normally featuring up to five events, has been cut to three meets this year because of the novel coronavirus. China, a diving power, is not competing this weekend.

Montreal is the first World Series stop. Events follow in Kazan, Russia and London.

The event continues Friday night with the women’s three-metre synchronized and men’s 10-metre synchronized event.

Competition concludes Sunday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies