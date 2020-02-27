 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe joins NBC as analyst

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe gets ready to take part in a practice session at the Honda Indy in Toronto on July 12, 2019.

Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Associated Press

Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe is joining NBC Sports as a motorsports analyst this season.

NBC announced Thursday that Hinchcliffe will serve as a driver analyst with reports from the pits.

Hinchcliffe, from Oakville, Ont., is expected to work 10 races this season, starting with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, starting March 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinchcliffe’s on-air schedule also will include the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Honda Indy Toronto and the season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway. He also will be part of NBC’s coverage of the 104th Indianapolis 500 over the week prior to driving in the race as part of a part-time 2020 racing schedule.

Andretti Autosport announced last week that Hinchcliffe will drive the team’s No. 29 Honda for three races this season — two in Indianapolis and a June race at Texas Motor Speedway — with the potential for more opportunities in the future.

The popular Canadian had been scrambling to find races to run in 2020 after learning late last year he was out at Arrow McLaren SP with one year left on his contract. Hinchcliffe spent five seasons with Sam Schmidt’s team but became a casualty of Schmidt’s new alliance with McLaren.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC Sports team and covering so many awesome racing series in 2020,” Hinchcliffe said in a release. “I’ve always loved educating people on the finer points of IndyCar racing and I’m excited to jump in and share my expertise and perspective as a current driver with all of the fans and viewers.”

The Canadian Press

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies