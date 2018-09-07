 Skip to main content

Canadian Elena Gaskell wins Big Air ski event in New Zealand

Canadian Elena Gaskell wins Big Air ski event in New Zealand

CARDRONA, New Zealand
The Canadian Press
Elena Gaskell competes in the ladies' freeski big air world cup final during the Winter Games NZ at Cardrona, New Zealand on Sept. 7, 2018.

Iain McGregor/The Associated Press

Canada’s Elena Gaskell opened the World Cup slopestyle season on Friday by taking gold in the Big Air Event.

She was one of three Canadians to reach the podium. Yuki Tsubota took third while Evan McEachran grabbed second in the men’s event.

Gaskell, of Vernon, B.C., landed a switch dub 12 to earn a cumulative score of 170.40.

“It’s such a good jump, it gives you a lot of time to spin and I had a feeling that I could put that jump down like I had in training and it worked,” said Gaskell. “I am pretty happy with my result, it was a big jump and I struggled with it all week.”

McEachran, from Oakville, Ont., had an overall score of 180.40, slightly behind Swiss skier Andri Raggetli (182.00).

“I am extremely happy with the second place, I am not much of a Big Air skier usually,” said McEachran.

“I was in last place before I did my last run since I messed up my first jump so I had to make sure that I land my next two. I am glad I made it happen.”

Big Air made its World Cup debut in the 2015-2016 season, and will debut at the 2022 Olympic Games.

