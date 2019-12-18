 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian featherweight Felicia Spencer returns to action on UFC card in Norfolk

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cris Cyborg (red gloves) and Felicia Spencer (blue gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, on Jul 27, 2019.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canadian Felicia (Feenom) Spencer looks to bounce back from a July loss to former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg when she takes on France’s Zarah (Infinite) Fairn on Feb. 29 in a televised UFC card in Norfolk, Va.

Spencer, 29, lost a unanimous decision to Cyborg at UFC 240 in Edmonton. Cyborg has since moved to the Bellator promotion and will take on Canadian featherweight champion Julia (The Jewel) Budd in January.

Spencer (7-1-0) is 1-1 since joining the UFC. The Montreal native, who trains in Orlando, Fla., won her debut in May when she choked out Australian Megan Anderson in Rochester, N.Y., in a matchup of former Invicta FC featherweight champions.

Story continues below advertisement

Fairn, 33, is coming off a loss to Anderson at UFC 243 in October.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies