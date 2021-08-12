Canadian female cricketers look to impress at three-day tournament

Thirty-six cricketers will be looking to make their mark at the 2021 Canadian National Women’s Championships, the first edition of the tournament since 2018.

The competition, featuring teams named the Maple Greens, Orange Oaks and Cedar Blues, runs Friday through Sunday at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club in King City, Ont. The teams will play a T20 round-robin match format.

Selectors are using the event to choose Canada’s team for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier alongside Argentina, Brazil and the host U.S.

Twenty-four of the 36 players are based in Ontario. Three matches will be played Friday, followed by two Saturday and one Sunday.