Canadian figure skater Gabrielle Daleman withdraws from second Grand Prix event

Canada’s Gabrielle Daleman has withdrawn from the NHK Trophy Grand Prix in Japan.
Earlier this month, the world figure skating bronze medallist pulled out of Skate Canada International, announcing she was taking a break from training to focus on her mental health.
The 20-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., was among the Canadian skaters who won gold in the team event at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Several Canadians have taken either the Grand Prix circuit or the entire post-Olympic season off. Among them, world champion Kaetlyn Osmond is taking a year off from competition. And ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje aren’t competing on the Grand Prix circuit.
Daleman trains in Toronto with coaches Brian Orser and Lee Barkell.
The NHK Trophy runs Nov. 9-11.
