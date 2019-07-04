Canadian figure skating champion Alaine Chartrand won’t compete at start of season

Open this photo in gallery Alaine Chartrand performs her women's free program routine during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition on April 13, 2019 in Fukuoka, Japan. Toru Hanai/The Associated Press

Two-time Canadian figure skating champion Alaine Chartrand will not compete in the 2019-20 Grand Prix and Challenger series events.

Skate Canada announced Thursday that the 23-year-old from Prescott, Ont., has relocated to Vancouver, where she will coach at two clubs this summer.

In the fall, she will continue her studies in kinesiology at the University of British Columbia.

Chartrand captured the 2019 and 2016 Canadian women’s titles. Her best finish in three world championships was an 11th-place showing in 2015.