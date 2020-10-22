 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Sports

Canadian figure skating championships pushed back a month due to COVID-19

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Conrad Orzel performs at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Vancouver on Jan. 12, 2018.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Canadian figure skating championships have been pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is now scheduled to take place Feb. 8-14 at Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

The championships were originally scheduled for Jan. 11-17 at the same venue.

Skate Canada said in a release Thursday that the event will still take place in person, but the number of competitors has been reduced to accommodate safety protocols.

Only junior and senior categories will compete, and each discipline will only have two flights of skaters.

The Skate Canada Challenge will take the national championship’s original spot in the schedule.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 23-29 in Edmonton, the competition is instead being held remotely with skaters participating from their home regions.

The Skate Canada Challenge is a qualifying event for the national championships.

The Skate Canada Grand Prix event, originally scheduled for later this month in Ottawa, already had been cancelled.

“The global pandemic has put forth challenges for us all, and our priority is to support the development and goals of our skaters in a safe manner,” Skate Canada chief executive officer Debra Armstrong said in a release.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

