Canadian Karen Paquin has been named to World Rugby’s Women’s 15s Dream Team of 2021.

The 34-year-old flanker from Quebec City joins players from England, France, Italy, New Zealand and Wales on the all-star squad.

Paquin, along with fellow Canadian Laura Russell, was selected to play for the Barbarians women last month. The invitational all-star side trounced a South Africa women’s team 60-5 before a crowd of 29,581 at London’s Twickenham.

Paquin also was part of Canada’s rugby seven squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dream Team, which has a combined 539 international caps, is dominated by No. 1 England and No. 3 France, the two most successful teams in women’s rugby in 2021. France provides six players, while England has four.

Players from Australia, England, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland and South Africa were chosen to the men’s Dream Team. The players selected boast a combined 850 caps for their countries with the world champion Springboks having the most representatives with five, followed by New Zealand with three.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year

1. Annaelle Deshayes (France)

2. Agathe Sochat (France)

3. Sarah Bern (England)

4. Safi N’Diaye (France)

5. Abbie Ward (England)

6. Zoe Aldcroft (England)

7. Karen Paquin (Canada)

8. Poppy Cleall (England)

9. Laure Sansus (France)

10. Caroline Drouin (France)

11. Abby Dow (England)

12. Beatrice Rigoni (Italy)

13. Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand)

14. Caroline Boujard (France)

15. Jasmine Joyce (Wales)

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

10. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)