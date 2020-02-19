 Skip to main content

Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda dies at 19

The Canadian Press
Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died.

Freestyle Canada made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday, saying Kuroda’s death happened “suddenly” on Monday night. He was 19.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man,” said Freestyle Canada chief executive officer, Peter Judge.

Kuroda, from Penticton, B.C., made his World Cup debut on Jan. 25, finishing 34th in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

His final World Cup event was Feb. 1, when he placed 25th in Calgary.

