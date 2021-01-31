Canadian freestyle skier Evan McEachran wins bronze in X Games slopestyle

Open this photo in gallery Evan McEachran, shown competing in the Dew Tour in Breckenridge, Colo., in 2018, won bronze in men's slopestyle at the X Games Sunday. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Canadian freestyle skier Evan McEachran reached the X Games podium a second straight year taking bronze in men’s slopestyle Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Oakville, Ont., placed third behind winner Nick Goepper of the U.S. and silver medallist Ferdinand Dahl of Norway.

McEachern took silver in the event in 2020. The Canadian has competed in one slopestyle World Cup this season back in November.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic that has decimated the international competition calendar also had him competing in front of zero fans Sunday at Buttermilk Mountain’s terrain park.

“It feels really good to be on the podium here two years in a row and add another one to the start of the collection,” McEachran said.

“Obviously we didn’t have too many contests since last year’s X Games. Kind of came here not knowing what to think or what to expect, but just got here and kind of put that out of my mind, skied the best I could and manage the course.

“It’s definitely a different vibe from last year’s without a crowd down here. I miss the fans at the bottom. It’s kind of a nice pump of energy. We kind just had a good vibe. We were just cheering each other and watching each other lace up and it felt good.”

McEachern’s Canadian teammate Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Quebec City was fourth Sunday.

Deteriorating conditions Saturday on Buttermilk Mountain forced the postponement of men’s snowboard slopestyle and women’s snowboard big air to Sunday.

Snowboarder Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., finished just off the podium in fourth in the delayed women’s big air.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamie Anderson of the U.S. won her second gold of this year’s X Games and the eighth of her career.

Japan’s Miyabi Onitsuka was second and New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott placed third.

American Dusty Henricksen claimed snowboard slopestyle gold ahead of runner-up Mons Roisland of Norway and bronze medallist Rene Rinnekangas of Finland.

Sebastien Toutant of Repentigny, Que., was 10th.