Sports

Canadian guard Mychal Mulder earns multi-year deal with Warriors

San Francisco, California, United States
The Canadian Press
The Golden State Warriors have signed Canadian guard Mychal Mulder to a multiyear contract.

The Associated Press

Canadian guard Mychal Mulder is staying with the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA team announced Tuesday that it has signed Mulder to a multiyear contract.

The 25-year-old from Windsor, Ont., has averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists and has shot 35.6 per cent from the three-point line over six games since signing a 10-day contract with the Warriors that ended Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

He has made two starts, including a 118-114 win over Philadelphia on Saturday that saw him score a career-high 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three.

“(Mulder) is fantastic, a really good player. Good defensively as well,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after that game. “Were anxious to get him back some way.”

Unselected in the 2017 NBA draft after two seasons at Kentucky, Mulder joined the Windy City Bulls of the G League for the 2017-18 season.

The six-foot-four guard signed with the Miami Heat on Sept. 17 but was waived a month later. He started the season with the Skyforce, Miami’s G League franchise, before finally getting his first crack at the NBA with the Warriors.

Report an error
Read most recent letters to the editor.

