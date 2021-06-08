Canadian Hadwin books berth in U.S. Open at final qualifier

A fourth Canadian golfer has earned a berth in the U.S. Open.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., secured one of 16 berths for the June 17-20 major on Tuesday at a final qualifier.

With one hole left after a storm suspended play Monday at one of the 11 final qualifiers, Hadwin finished the 36-hole competition at seven under – good for a tie for ninth.

Story continues below advertisement

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and American Chez Reavie led the way at 12 under.

Hadwin joins Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Pendrith qualified Monday by winning an event in Maryland.

The Columbus qualifier, where Hadwin competed, traditionally has the strongest field and the most spots available for the U.S. Open. It takes place close to the site of the Memorial, the PGA Tour event that concluded on Sunday.

This will mark Hadwin’s sixth U.S. Open. His best finish was a tie for 39th in his debut in 2011.

Hadwin is 105th in the FedExCup standings this season.

Hadwin and Pendrith’s showings continued a strong stretch for Canadian golf.

On Sunday, Calgary’s Stephen Ames and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., finished first and second, respectively, at a PGA Tour Champions event, while Vancouver’s Stuart Macdonald was third at a Korn Ferry Tour event.