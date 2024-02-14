Canada picked up two high-diving medals at the world aquatics championships Wednesday as Molly Carlson earned silver and Jessica Macaulay earned bronze in the women’s 20-metre event.

Carlson totalled 320.70 points, while Macaulay had 320.35. Both divers are from Montreal.

Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland claimed gold with a combined score of 342.00.

All three medallists replicated their placing at the 2023 championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The event capped a successful diving season for Carlson, who finished second overall behind Iffland in the Red Bull Cliff Diving series.

Macaulay, in her final competitive season, was sixth in the cliff diving series and earned a bronze in her final event in Auckland, New Zealand.