Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Malik Metivier competes in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in a June 2022 handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

Leaping over hurdles is nothing new for Malik Metivier. And the obstacles in his way now will not interrupt his willingness to push through.

“I’ve always been a believer in just a lot of hard work and belief,” he said. “Having entered the sport as an underdog, it’s almost served as a blessing. I’m used to being intrinsically motivated and it’s the only thing that’s given me success.”

The Canadian 400-metre hurdler has been in quite the predicament during what was supposed to be his first full professional season.

Through an imaging done in late February, the 24-year-old was diagnosed with a fracture in his right foot that he believes happened last December or January.

Metivier applied for a visa to train in the U.S. 10 months ago, paid extra for expedited processing but hasn’t been able to undergo surgery.

The Toronto native must stay south of the border until his visa is processed, and while Athletics Canada – who he says takes good care of him – will cover his medical expenses, the surgery must be done in Canada.

“Words can’t really describe how I’m feeling because it’s been so much out of my control,” the 2018 Canadian champion said. “Not being able to get my visa, not being able to get surgery, not getting signed to a (sponsorship) contract, but most people with my college credentials would have.

“It’s really, really frustrating.”

Despite it all, he’s confident in his moment coming some day.

“I see myself as a top-eight competitor in the world already right now,” he said. “I just feel like everyone that’s running fast, they’ve just had a lot of time that I haven’t had (to progress).

“I know my time will come, my time is coming. In my mind, I’m No. 1 and maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but I do believe I will be a world champion and Olympic champion one day.

“I see myself in the mix already, injury or not. If you can’t see it or believe it yourself, there’s no way that will come to fruition.”

Metivier entered 2023 coming off an up-and-down 2022 season.

He won the silver medal in the men’s 400 hurdles at the NCAA championships to close his graduate year at Texas Tech. In addition, Metivier set a personal best at 48.89 seconds – a top-30 time in the world for 2022 – in the semi-finals.

It was also the second-best time ever for a Canadian, making him the second Canadian to ever go below 49 seconds and one of only three in school history to do so.

However, Metivier pulled his hamstring at Canadian trials, causing him to miss the 2022 world championships. Returning to action for the Commonwealth Games, he was disqualified from the final for a false start.

Former Canadian sprinter and 1984 Olympic bronze medalist Tony Sharpe says a “minimal number” of track and field athletes make a living in the sport getting sponsorship deals, and covering all the costs – especially for those who benefit more from training in warm weather.

Sharpe sees Metivier’s situation as being among the obstacles for those who haven’t broken through yet.

“That’s a massive achievement,” Sharpe said of Metivier’s NCAA silver medal. “Typically, that type of kid would get into a training group in the States with similar calibre athletes and hopefully progress to a potential world championship team and world championship finals.

“But obviously there are challenges with the injuries he’s suffered and visa issues which we can’t really control.”

Reaching the heights Metivier did in 2022 was a journey in itself.

After fracturing his left foot in grade 12 in the middle of his recruiting process, he ended up at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where he spent his first two years in the NCAA ranks.

Metivier transferred to Auburn University in Alabama for 2019 but fractured his right foot causing him to miss the year. The 2020 outdoor season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, he broke through reaching all-American status, placing fifth at the NCAA championships.

“I was the kind of guy that people would laugh at because I had big goals but I had almost no accolades to back it up,” he said. “I was saying I’d be an all-American, I’d go to a Power 5 school and I didn’t have any offers. I had coaches laughing at me.”

Now staying with an uncle in Ohio while cross-training to quicken the healing process, Metivier is looking at a best-case scenario of a four-month recovery from when he is able to get surgery.

The qualifying window for the Olympics closes June 30, 2024, with the qualifying time for the men’s 400 hurdles being 48.70.

While he knows time is ticking, Metivier welcomes the pressure.

“I almost like that challenge, it’s only gonna make the story that much sweeter.”