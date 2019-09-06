 Skip to main content

date 2019-09-06

Sports Canadian hurdler Sage Watson captures Diamond League gold

Canadian hurdler Sage Watson captures Diamond League gold

Brussels
The Canadian Press
Sage Watson of Canada competes in Women's 400m Hurdles Final in Lima, Peru.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Canada’s Sage Watson won the women’s 400-metre hurdles on Friday at the Diamond League finals.

The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., finished in 55.58 seconds, more than one second ahead of runner-up Paulien Couckuyt of Belgium (56.68).

Ayomide Folorunso of Italy was third in 56.80 seconds.

Meanwhile, Gabriela DeBues-Stafford of London, Ont., broke her own Canadian record in the women’s 5,000 metres, finishing seventh in 14 minutes 44.12 seconds.

Her previous record was 14:51.59, set in May.

Two other Canadians won bronze medals.

Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., finished third in the men’s 200 metres in 19.87 seconds, just ahead of Toronto’s Aaron Brown (20.00).

American Noah Lyles won in 19.74 seconds, while Ramil Guliyev of Turkey was second (19.86).

London’s Alysha Newman captured bronze in the women’s pole vault by clearing 4.77 metres.

The next major track event is the world championships, Sept. 27-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Cannabis pro newsletter