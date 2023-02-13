Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen of Canada and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha of Canada pose with their medals after the Ice Dance Free Dance program during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Feb. 12.Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen earned a silver medal and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha followed with a bronze in ice dancing Sunday as Canada concluded the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships with four medals.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States won the ice dance gold medal with 220.81 points, followed by Montreal’s Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen at 214.08, a personal best score.

Lajoie and Lagha, from Boucherville, Que., and St-Hubert, Que., collected 200 points to finish third.

‘’We keep improving and we are really pleased with how we performed here,’’ said Soerensen, headed to next month’s world championships with his partner.

‘’We have the experience to know how to pace ourselves and we really pulled it off today.’’

Lajoie and Lagha complete their season with podium finishes in their five international assignments.

‘’It feels amazing,’’ said Lajoie. ‘’We really wanted to get on the podium in our last event. The next challenge for us is to find a program that we’ll enjoy even more.’’

Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac of Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., moved from eighth after the rhythm dance to sixth overall with 171.35 points.

Canada’s other medals were earned on Saturday. Keegan Messing earned silver in the men’s event and Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., added a bronze in pairs.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.