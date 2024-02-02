Canada’s India Sherret raced to her first World Cup gold medal at a ski cross event Friday.

Sherret, from Cranbrook, B.C., won the big final in a time of 55.8 seconds, finishing ahead of Swiss skiers Saskja Lack (55.96) and Talina Gantenbein (56.06).

It’s the fourth World Cup podium for the 27-year-old Sherret, and the first since a bronze in Val Thorens, France, on Dec. 6, 2019.

Sherret was the only Canadian to qualify for the big final, with her teammates taking the top three spots in the small final and finishing fifth through seventh.

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., the 2014 Olympic gold medallist and 2017 World Cup overall winner, won the small final and finished fifth. Brittany Phelan of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., was sixth and this year’s overall leader, Hannah Schmidt of Ottawa, was seventh.

In the men’s big final, Sweden’s Erik Mobaerg finished first for his first World Cup gold medal.

Reece Howden of Chilliwack, B.C., was the top Canadian in fifth.