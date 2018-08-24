 Skip to main content

Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens remains in hospital after crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa.
The Canadian Press

Track workers repair a section of fence after a wreck involving IndyCar driver Robert Wickens during a race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Aug. 19, 2018.

Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens remains in hospital after a frightening crash on Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

In a statement released by Schmidt Peterson Motorsports on Friday, the team said surgeries were performed late this week on Wickens’ right arm and lower extremities without complication at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The team also reports the extent of Wickens’ spinal cord injury remains indeterminate.

The Guelph, Ont., driver also underwent a series of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury.

Wickens, 29, is expected to undergo more corrective surgery and rehabilitation.

An IndyCar rookie, Wickens’ car was launched into the fence after it touched Ryan Hunter-Reay’s vehicle. Wickens was airlifted to hospital after the accident.

