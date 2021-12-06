Canadian international Julia Grosso has signed with Italy’s Juventus, adding something else to celebrate in a golden year.

The 21-year-old midfielder from Vancouver, who scored the decisive penalty in Canada’s shootout victory over Sweden in the Tokyo Olympic gold medal game, will join the Italian squad later this month with a possible debut Jan. 5 in the Super Cup against Sassuolo.

“Beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity to play with Juventus. Can’t wait to get started!” Grosso said on social media.

Juventus said Grosso, who has won 31 caps for Canada, will wear No. 15.

Juventus, managed by Australian Joe Montemurro, qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season for the first time. The Italian team currently stands second in Group A at 2-1-1 behind Chelsea with the two teams set to meet Wednesday.

England’s Manchester City and Everton, France’s Paris Saint-Germain and Spain’s Real Madrid also showed interest in the young Canadian.

Grosso had six goals and four assists in 18 games for the Texas Longhorns last season when she was named a third-team all-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

Grosso is represented by A&V Sports, whose Canadian clients include defender Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon, France), midfielder Jessie Fleming (Chelsea) and forward Janine Beckie (Manchester City).