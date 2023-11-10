Canadian international scrum half Ross Braude has left the Toronto Arrows to join South Africa’s Pumas.

The South African-born Braude, who qualifies for Canada through his Montreal-born father, spent the last three seasons with the Arrows in Major League Rugby.

Braude came to the Arrows from the then-Super Rugby Bulls side, helping the Pretoria-based team to under-19 and under-21 championships in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The 23-year-old Braude made his international debut for Canada against Wales in July 2021. Braude previously represented South Africa’s under-18 sevens team.

The Pumas, based in Mbombela, play in South Africa’s Currie Cup domestic competition.