Sports Canadian Isabelle Weidemann wins gold in 3,000 metres at speedskating World Cup

TOMAKOMAI, Japan
The Canadian Press
Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann won gold on Sunday in the women’s 3,000-metre event at the ISU World Cup.

The gold was Weidemann’s first individual medal on the senior World Cup circuit.

Canada also took two medals in the team sprint events. Ivanie Blondin, Heather McLean, Kaylin Irvine won bronze in the women’s race while Laurent Dubreuil, Christopher Fiola and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu finished third in the men’s final.

Weidemann’s pace of four minutes 10.185 seconds in the 3,000 set a new track record for the Tomakomai Highland Sports Center and was a full 2.82 seconds faster than silver medallist Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic. Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida was third.

“I’m super excited with my first medal,” said Weidemann. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve had a lot of fourth places, so I’m really happy to come out with a win.”

Blondin, who won bronze in the mass start Saturday, finished eighth in the 3,000 with a time of 4:18.906.

Weidemann and Blondin sit third and sixth, respectively, in the overall World Cup rankings for the distance after two events.

Jordan Belchos of Toronto placed 13th in the men’s 5,000 while Calgary’s Ted-Jan Bloemen finished 16th.

