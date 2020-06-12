 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian Jeff Smith hopes to be involved when live darts returns in July

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Jeff Smith celebrates during a Grand Slam Of Darts match against Ted Evetts in Wolverhampton, U.K., on Nov. 13, 2016.

Christopher Dean/The Canadian Press

Add darts to the list of sports returning to live action.

The Professional Darts Corporation announced Friday that live darts will return next month with the launch of the PDC Summer Series in England.

All 128 PDC Tour card-holders will be invited to compete in five one-day Players Championship events from July 8-12, to be played behind closed doors at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeff (The Silencer) Smith, the lone Canadian on tour, says he will participate providing he is allowed to travel.

The PDC says the events are subject to British government’s rules covering overseas visitors, saying it will announce a revised schedule of non-ranked competitions for the same dates in the event that quarantine restrictions make it impractical for non-British players to take part.

Each event will have a prize pool of 75,000 pounds ($127,900).

The PDC kept going during the COVID-19 pandemic via the Unibet Home Tour, which saw players take part in tournaments remotely at their homes.

Smith, the lone Canadian on the PDC Tour, won his four-man group to advance to the playoffs, where he finished second in his group after losing to England’s Joe (The Rockstar) Cullen in a May 31 decider to see who advanced to the eight-man semifinals.

“I was proud of our players and staff who broadcast 43 nights of live remote darts through the innovative PDC Home Tour, which thrust darts into the limelight in a unique way at a time when almost all other sports were unable to provide any form of competitive action,” PDC chairman Barry Hearn said in a statement.

The move to darts played behind closed doors is the second phase of the PDC’s return to action. Playing in front of fans is the third step.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith, from Hampton, N.B., won his way back onto the circuit in mid-January at the PDC Qualifying School in Wigan, England, after landing a 110 checkout in the deciding leg of his 5-4 playoff win over Japan’s Seigo Asada.

In February, he made it to the final in his first event before losing 8-4 to former world champion Gary (Flying Scotsman) Anderson at the Players Championship One in Barnslet, England.

He left Europe in March in the wake of PDC tournament cancellations and warnings that Canadians needed to return home.

A proud Canadian, Smith has used “New Orleans is Sinking” by the Tragically Hip as his walkout music on tour, although he says he has been having some copyright issues with the song. Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69” may be his next anthem.

Smith, who was 14 when he started as a youth player with the National Darts Federation of Canada, made it to the final of the 2016 BDO World Championship where he lost to Scott Waites.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies