Canadian Jeff (the Silencer) Smith advances at William Hill World Darts Championship

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian Jeff (the Silencer) Smith advances at William Hill World Darts Championship

London
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Jeff Smith is seen during his Grand Slam Of Darts match against Ted Evetts, in Wolverhampton on Nov. 13, 2016.

Christopher Dean/The Canadian Press

Canadian Jeff (the Silencer) Smith held on to down Irish teenager Keane Barry 3-1 Tuesday in the first round of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

The win assures the 45-year-old from Hampton, N.B., of at least a payoff of £15,000 ($25,600). Smith faces No. 22 Chris Dobey in the second round Wednesday.

The £2.5-million tournament runs through Jan. 3 at London’s Alexandra Palace. The winner earns £500,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Ninety-six players from 29 countries are represented in the field.

Smith, runner-up at the 2016 BDO World Darts Championship, walked out to Bryan Adams’s Summer of ‘69.

The 18-year-old Barry, a two-time world youth champion, won the opening leg, but Smith took advantage of some missed darts by his opponent to take the next three legs and the first set. The Canadian held off Barry to win the second set 3-2.

Barry won the opening leg of the third set and, after Smith evened it up, took the third leg after Smith missed a double-16 finish. The Canadian tied it at 2-2, but Barry won the deciding leg to force a fourth set.

After losing the first leg of the fourth set, Smith pumped his fist after taking the second. Barry rallied to go ahead 2-1, but let Smith off the hook, and the Canadian’s double-20 tied it up at two legs apiece.

Smith put it away in the next leg, raising his arm in victory after finishing the match with a double-four.

Smith, the lone Canadian currently competing on the PDC Tour, works at an auto body shop in nearby Saint John when he is not on the pro darts circuit.

Story continues below advertisement

Pandemic travel restrictions have complicated his schedule of late, with Smith estimating he may have racked up the most air miles of any player on tour.

“I’m happy with that win tonight, I can’t wait for the next match,” Smith said.

“Kudos to Keane Barry. He’s a fantastic player. He’s an up-and-comer and I’m just happy to get through him,” he added.

Fellow Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell, a 31-year-old welder from Hamilton, faces Scott Waites, a former Grand Slam of Darts winner and two-time BDO World Darts champion, in first-round action Saturday. The winner advances to meet sixth seed Nathan Aspinall of England, who has been a semi-finalist the past two years.

The tournament was to have been the first Professional Darts Corp. (PDC) event in the U.K. since March to feature a live crowd, with up to 1,000 fans at each session. But London is being placed under more severe lockdown restriction as of Thursday owing to the pandemic so fans were only allowed for Day 1 Wednesday.

The new restrictions are subject to a review Dec. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

The draw sees the top 32 players from the PDC Order of Merit go through to round two, with the first round featuring the ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers up against qualifiers and international representatives.

Smith and Campbell combined last month to help Canada reach the quarter-finals of the BetVictor World Cup of Darts in Salzburg, Austria.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies