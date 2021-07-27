 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canadian Kylie Masse captures silver in 100-metre backstroke

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
Tokyo
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Kylie Masse competes in the women's 100m backstroke final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

More than any swimmer at this event, Kylie Masse carried the weight of expectation into the Tokyo Games.

On Tuesday, she turned that pressure into a silver medal in the 100-metre backstroke. However, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown overtook her over the last 50 metres to claim gold.

The difference between gold and silver was a quarter of a second. Ms. McKeown finished in Olympic-record time of 57.47 seconds. Ms. Masse was second in 57.72 and American Regan Smith was third in 58.05.

Story continues below advertisement

It says something about the quality of the Canadian swim program that Ms. Masse’s silver seems like a small disappointment. But it shouldn’t. Canada’s third medal in three days in the pool already makes this one of the great showings in the country’s Summer Games history.

Ms. Masse came to Tokyo feeling the greatest pressure of any member of the swim team, or perhaps any member of the Canadian Olympic team, full stop.

While great things were expected from swimming in a general way, they were expected of her in a very specific way. She was the only Canadian in Japan considered an absolute lock for a medal.

That was down to her recent form. She won the world championships in 2017 and 2019. She has been the world-record holder.

But those superlatives didn’t tell the story of women’s backstroke, which arguably has the deepest well of talent in swimming. Tuesday’s race featured three current and former world record holders, including Ms. Masse.

In this meet alone, those three women have already traded Olympic records. In her opening heat, Ms. Masse set the new mark. Seconds later, Ms. Smith bettered it. Seconds after that, Ms. McKeown bettered Ms. Smith.

It’s like Ali and Frazier out there, except there’s three of them and everyone’s swinging at everyone else.

Story continues below advertisement

Things have advanced so much, so quickly that the best-ever time Ms. Masse set in 2017 is now considered good, but no longer great. Before the final, Ms. Smith was under it twice.

Great is somewhere in the range of 57 seconds.

Only Ms. Masse and Ms. McKeown reached that territory on Tuesday.

Ms. Masse’s showing puts Canada on a medal-a-day pace in the pool, with five more sessions to come.

This was the point in the last Olympics when Penny Oleksiak exploded to become an out-of-the-ether national star. She could still do that again in Japan, but this time she will have company. Canadian swimming is no longer a one-woman band.

Perhaps that explains the uncommon – even by Olympic standards – camaraderie among this group.

Story continues below advertisement

After winning her gold on Monday, Maggie Mac Neil stopped her interviews in the mixed zone so that she could watch her Tokyo roommate, summer holidaying tenth-grader Summer McIntosh, race in the 400m freestyle.

“Come on, Sums. Come on, Sums,” Ms. Mac Neil muttered to herself for a few moments, rocking slightly in place.

After Ms. McIntosh finished fourth, everyone looked over at Ms. Mac Neil for la mot juste.

“Not bad for a 14-year-old,” she said.

No. It isn’t.

It’s a truism in sports that success begets success. If losing teams can’t win until they learn how, it’s also true that some winning teams are that way because they’ve forgotten how to lose. Realistic expectations tend to create virtuous loops, especially at a short, sharp event like the Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is clearly in that groove now, one success cascading onto the next, creating a benign expectation not that anyone should reach a podium, but that everyone can do so. Even the Canadian men are feeling it. Their patchwork 4x100m freestyle relay team came out of absolute nowhere on Monday to finish a few hundredths of a second off a bronze medal. No one expected them to make the final.

What’s still possible?

Ms. Oleksiak is the most obvious candidate to excel. She was sixth in qualifying for Wednesday’s 200m freestyle final, but that may mean she is conserving herself until the swim really matters.

Ms. McIntosh, Taylor Ruck, Sidney Pickrem, Ms. Mac Neil – they could all still be factors.

While there are no more medal favourites beyond Ms. Masse or Ms. Oleksiak (or the teams she anchors), it’s also possible that the rising tide created over the first three days at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre floats all Canadian boats.

Putting aside Ms. Oleksiak’s solo assault on the pool in Rio, this is already Canada’s best showing in swimming since the free-for-all of Los Angeles 1984.

Story continues below advertisement

Were it to end now, this swimming collective would already be one of the great teams in Canadian history. But now we’ll see if Olympic reality can outstrip even the most vivid pre-Games dream.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies