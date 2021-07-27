Canadian Kylie Masse captures silver in 100-metre backstroke

More than any swimmer at this event, Kylie Masse carried the weight of expectation into the Tokyo Games.
On Tuesday, she turned that pressure into a silver medal in the 100-metre backstroke. However, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown overtook her over the last 50 metres to claim gold.
The difference between gold and silver was a quarter of a second. Ms. McKeown finished in Olympic-record time of 57.47 seconds. Ms. Masse was second in 57.72 and American Regan Smith was third in 58.05.
It says something about the quality of the Canadian swim program that Ms. Masse’s silver seems like a small disappointment. But it shouldn’t. Canada’s third medal in three days in the pool already makes this one of the great showings in the country’s Summer Games history.
Ms. Masse came to Tokyo feeling the greatest pressure of any member of the swim team, or perhaps any member of the Canadian Olympic team, full stop.
While great things were expected from swimming in a general way, they were expected of her in a very specific way. She was the only Canadian in Japan considered an absolute lock for a medal.
That was down to her recent form. She won the world championships in 2017 and 2019. She has been the world-record holder.
But those superlatives didn’t tell the story of women’s backstroke, which arguably has the deepest well of talent in swimming. Tuesday’s race featured three current and former world record holders, including Ms. Masse.
In this meet alone, those three women have already traded Olympic records. In her opening heat, Ms. Masse set the new mark. Seconds later, Ms. Smith bettered it. Seconds after that, Ms. McKeown bettered Ms. Smith.
It’s like Ali and Frazier out there, except there’s three of them and everyone’s swinging at everyone else.
Things have advanced so much, so quickly that the best-ever time Ms. Masse set in 2017 is now considered good, but no longer great. Before the final, Ms. Smith was under it twice.
Great is somewhere in the range of 57 seconds.
Only Ms. Masse and Ms. McKeown reached that territory on Tuesday.
Ms. Masse’s showing puts Canada on a medal-a-day pace in the pool, with five more sessions to come.
This was the point in the last Olympics when Penny Oleksiak exploded to become an out-of-the-ether national star. She could still do that again in Japan, but this time she will have company. Canadian swimming is no longer a one-woman band.
Perhaps that explains the uncommon – even by Olympic standards – camaraderie among this group.
After winning her gold on Monday, Maggie Mac Neil stopped her interviews in the mixed zone so that she could watch her Tokyo roommate, summer holidaying tenth-grader Summer McIntosh, race in the 400m freestyle.
“Come on, Sums. Come on, Sums,” Ms. Mac Neil muttered to herself for a few moments, rocking slightly in place.
After Ms. McIntosh finished fourth, everyone looked over at Ms. Mac Neil for la mot juste.
“Not bad for a 14-year-old,” she said.
No. It isn’t.
It’s a truism in sports that success begets success. If losing teams can’t win until they learn how, it’s also true that some winning teams are that way because they’ve forgotten how to lose. Realistic expectations tend to create virtuous loops, especially at a short, sharp event like the Olympics.
Canada is clearly in that groove now, one success cascading onto the next, creating a benign expectation not that anyone should reach a podium, but that everyone can do so. Even the Canadian men are feeling it. Their patchwork 4x100m freestyle relay team came out of absolute nowhere on Monday to finish a few hundredths of a second off a bronze medal. No one expected them to make the final.
What’s still possible?
Ms. Oleksiak is the most obvious candidate to excel. She was sixth in qualifying for Wednesday’s 200m freestyle final, but that may mean she is conserving herself until the swim really matters.
Ms. McIntosh, Taylor Ruck, Sidney Pickrem, Ms. Mac Neil – they could all still be factors.
While there are no more medal favourites beyond Ms. Masse or Ms. Oleksiak (or the teams she anchors), it’s also possible that the rising tide created over the first three days at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre floats all Canadian boats.
Putting aside Ms. Oleksiak’s solo assault on the pool in Rio, this is already Canada’s best showing in swimming since the free-for-all of Los Angeles 1984.
Were it to end now, this swimming collective would already be one of the great teams in Canadian history. But now we’ll see if Olympic reality can outstrip even the most vivid pre-Games dream.