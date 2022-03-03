Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil won the first men’s 500-metre sprint race Thursday at the speed skating world championships.

Dubreuil, from Levis, Que., skated to victory in a time of 34.58 seconds.

Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan was second in 34.71 seconds, and Piotr Michalski of Poland was third in 34.79.

It was Dubreuil’s first race since he won the silver medal in the 1,000 metres last month at the Beijing Olympics.

In the sprint events, champions are decided after two races over 500 metres and two over 1,000m.

Dubreuil was scheduled to race in the first men’s 1,000 later Thursday. The second 500 and 1,000 sprint races will be held Friday.