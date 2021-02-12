 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Sports

Canadian Laurent Dubreuil wins men’s 500 metres at world speed skating championship

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Canada's Laurent Dubreuil celebrates after winning the men's 500 metre race at the World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Feb. 12, 2021.

Peter Dejong/The Associated Press

Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil won a world championship in the men’s 500 metres Friday.

The 28-year-old from Levis, Que., was the Canadian first to take that sprint title since Jeremy Wotherspoon in 2008.

Dubreuil posted a winning time of 34.398 seconds at Thialf arena.

Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov was second in 34.540 and Dai Dai N’tab of the Netherlands third in 34.628.

Canada also picked up a pair of silver medals in team pursuit.

Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Wiedemann and Valerie Maltais of La Baie, Que., were second in women’s team pursuit.

Calgary’s Ted-Jan Bloemen, Toronto’s Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed second in the men’s event.

