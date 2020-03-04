 Skip to main content

Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez reaches quarter-finals at Monterrey Open

Monterrey, Mexico
The Canadian Press
Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez has advanced to the quarter-finals at the Monterrey Open.

The Laval, Que., native upset American Sloane Stephens on Wednesday at the Abierto GNP Seguros tennis tournament, taking the Round of 16 match in three sets.

The 17-year-old Fernandez, ranked 126th in the world, beat the fifth-seeded Stephens 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 in a little over two hours at the hard court event.

Fernandez is coming off a run to her first WTA final at the Mexican Open last week.

She will face either top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or No. 142 Olga Govortsova of Belarus in the quarters.

