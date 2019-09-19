Canadian Linda Morais rallies to win gold at world wrestling championships

Canada’s Linda Morais rallied to win gold Thursday in the women’s 59-kilogram division at the world wrestling championships.

The 26-year-old from Tecumseh, Ont., trailed Liubov Ovcharova 6-1 but fought back to pin the Russian.

Morais, a two-time world university champion, won bronze at 60 kilograms at the 2016 world championships.

Story continues below advertisement

She becomes Canada’s 12th women’s wrestling world champion.

A top six finish at the world championships qualifies a quota spot for Canada in that weight class in the Olympics. An athlete who finishes in the top six gets a bye to the finals at the Canadian wrestling trials in December.