 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian Linda Morais rallies to win gold at world wrestling championships

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Linda Morais rallies to win gold at world wrestling championships

Nur Sultan, Kazakhastan
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s Linda Morais rallied to win gold Thursday in the women’s 59-kilogram division at the world wrestling championships.

The 26-year-old from Tecumseh, Ont., trailed Liubov Ovcharova 6-1 but fought back to pin the Russian.

Morais, a two-time world university champion, won bronze at 60 kilograms at the 2016 world championships.

Story continues below advertisement

She becomes Canada’s 12th women’s wrestling world champion.

A top six finish at the world championships qualifies a quota spot for Canada in that weight class in the Olympics. An athlete who finishes in the top six gets a bye to the finals at the Canadian wrestling trials in December.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter