Sports Canadian Maggie MacNeil wins gold in 100-metre butterfly at world aquatic championships

Canadian Maggie MacNeil wins gold in 100-metre butterfly at world aquatic championships

GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of
The Canadian Press
Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil has won the country’s first gold medal at the world aquatic championships.

The 19-year-old from London, Ont., competing on her first senior national team, stunned many observers by winning the women’s 100-metre butterfly on Monday.

MacNeil set a Canadian record with a time of 55.83 seconds, 0.39 seconds ahead of reigning Olympic champ and world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.

Emma McKeon of Australia was third.

Canada now has one gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the two-week long event, featuring swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

