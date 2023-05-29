Layne Sleeth, 21, from Markham, Ont., made history at the University of Oklahoma over the weekend as she became the first Sooner to reach the final of the NCAA singles national championship.

After an impressive run at the championships, Sleeth lost to UCLA’s Fangran Tian from China. She is the first Canadian to play in the NCAA singles national final since Carol Zhao in 2015 as a member of the Stanford Cardinals.

Sleeth, a two-time All-American, who was chosen 2022 Big 12 newcomer of the year, finished the season ranked sixth.

Sleeth won the U18 Canadian national singles championship in 2016, achieved a junior world ranking of 36th, playing two junior Grand Slams and has represented Canada at two junior Fed Cups and won a pro title at the 15k ITF Cancun Cup.

