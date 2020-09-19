 Skip to main content
Canadian mare Starship Jubilee captures $1-million Woodbine Mile

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Jockey Justin Stein guides Starship Jubilee to victory in the $1,000,000 Ricoh Woodbine Mile at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Canadian horse Starship Jubilee captured the Grade 1 $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile on Saturday.

The seven-year-old champion mare, Canada’s reigning horse of the year, posted an unofficial time of 1:32.06 on a firm turf before no spectators at Woodbine Racetrack due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starship Jubilee, at 5-1 odds, secured the length victory for the $600,000 winner’s share.

March to the Arch was second in the eight-horse field ahead of War of Will, the ‘19 Preakness winner and 2/1 favourite.

Earlier, Luis Contreras rode 9-1 choice Count Again to victory in the $125,000 Grade 3 Singspiel Stakes, finishing the 1 1/4-mile turf race in 2:00.67.

Sir Sabib, a 13-1 longshot ridden by Diasuke Fukumoto was second ahead of Say The Word, an 8-1 pick with Emma-Jayne Wilson aboard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.

