Canadian Marielle Thompson claims World Cup ski cross silver in Sweden

Open this photo in gallery Fanny Smith of Switzerland wins ahead of Marielle Thompson of Canada, Talina Gantenbein of Switzerland and Anastasiia Chirtcova of Russia during the women's ski cross sprint final in Idre, Sweden, on Jan. 20, 2021. TT NEWS AGENCY/Reuters

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., earned a World Cup silver medal in women’s ski cross Wednesday.

The 2014 Olympic champion was second to Switzerland’s Fanny Smith in a 600-metre sprint race in thick snow.

Thompson and the Canadian team will race full-length courses in World Cups on Saturday and Sunday.

“The course got a lot slower throughout the day, so we really had to adapt,” Thompson said Wednesday in a statement.

“I had a fast training run and I’m feeling a lot better after some time off. I always love coming back here, I love the big jumps, all the airtime, and going fast. I’m looking forward to the full-length course.”

The world governing body of skiing announced earlier this week that Idrefjll will also host the world snowboard and ski cross championship Feb. 11-13 as a stand-in for the cancelled events in China.

Thompson, the reigning women’s world champion, ranks second to Smith in this season’s World Cup standings.

Canada’s Reece Howden hung onto his No. 1 men’s ranking after placing fifth Wednesday.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to able to keep it or not,” said the 22-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C. “I am excited to get back after it on the full-length course. I’m hungry for more.”