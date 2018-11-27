Canadian men’s rugby team moves back into Top 20 of world rankings

In the wake of its World Cup qualification, Canada has moved back into the top 20 of the World Rugby rankings.
The Canadian men climbed one spot to No. 20 at the expense of Spain, which fell to No. 21 after losing 28-10 to No. 16 Samoa.
The top seven were unchanged with No. 1 New Zealand ahead of Ireland, Wales, England, South Africa, Australia and Scotland. Fiji jumped two places to No. 8 after upsetting France 21-14.
France and Argentina dropped one spot to No. 9 and 10, respectively.
Canada was ranked 23rd in the world when it opened play Nov. 11 in a four-team repechage in Marseille, France. Kingsley Jones’ team went on to beat Kenya, Germany and Hong Kong to secure the 20th and last berth at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
The Canadian men were ranked 18th when they faced Ireland, then ranked No. 6, in their opening match at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Canada was trounced 50-7, the first of four straight losses at the tournament.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.