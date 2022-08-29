China's Zhang Jingyin spikes the ball during a match against Canada at the World Volleyball Championship, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Aug. 29.JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s men’s volleyball team recorded its first win of the world championships, beating China 3-0 on Monday.

Ryan Sclater had 16 points to lead the Canadians, who won 25-23, 25-21, 25-23.

Canada topped China on attack points (41-35) and service aces (5-3).

“I’m happy with the 3-0 win, that matters for a lot of reasons,” said Canada’s head coach Ben Josephson. “Fatigue and recovery in this tournament are a big deal as well we know there are a lot of teams vying to get into the next round and every set will matter. Most importantly, we were able to build on that third set we played with Italy.”

Canada lost its opener 3-0 to Italy. The Canadians (1-1) face Turkey on Wednesday.

“We are getting better and that’s what we need to do for Turkey,” Josephson said. “We’ve got 48 hours to recover and prepare and hopefully continue to get better with each set of this tournament.”

The competition, held in Poland and Slovenia, sees 24 teams in six pools, playing in a single round-robin format. The top two countries in each pool and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the elimination round.