Canadian Milos Raonic out of Miami Open after round of 16 defeat

Miami, Florida, United States
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Milos Raonic of Canada hits a forehand against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the fourth round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2021.

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canada’s Milos Raonic is out of the Miami Open after losing a close match in the round of 16.

The 12th-seeded Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., lost 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to No. 26 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Tuesday.

It was the second upset in a row against a Canadian for Hurkacz, who knocked off No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., on Monday.

Raonic fell one win short of making the quarter-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 event for the fourth time.

Hurkacz will face the winner of a match later Monday between No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 24 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

Hurkacz got a minibreak on the first point of the third-set tiebreak and never trailed. Raonic fought off three match points before Hurkacz finished him off.

Raonic saved 10-of-11 break points he faced in the match, while converting on one-of-two.

Raonic’s big weapon – his serve – wasn’t as effective as his opponent’s. The Canadian won 75 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in, while Hurkacz was good for 81 per cent.

Hurkacz had 14 aces, two more than Raonic.

In a women’s doubles quarter-final Tuesday, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico beat Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-4, 7-6 (4).

In women’s singles, eighth-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga will face unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in a quarter-final Wednesday night.

