 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian Nicholas Latifi to race for Williams on F1 circuit next season

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi sits in his car during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix on June 7, 2019 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Nicholas Latifi has landed a Formula 1 deal for next season, making him the second Canadian on the prestigious circuit.

Latifi will race for Williams next season.

The 24-year-old from Montreal will replace Robert Kubica on this year’s last-place team.

Story continues below advertisement

“A dream come true for me and it still hasn’t really sunk in!” Latifi tweeted. “I can’t thank everyone enough who has helped me along the way!”

Latifi joins Montreal’s Lance Stroll on the top circuit next season.

Latifi is second in the Formula 2 standings this year, his third campaign on the circuit. He’ll complete the season this weekend in the United Arab Emirates.

The Canadian has been a test driver for Williams six times this year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team this year, supporting them with the development of the car, and assisting wherever I can trackside and at the factory,” Latifi said in a statement.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said he was delighted with the signing.

“All of us at Williams have been immensely impressed at what he has achieved this year in FIA Formula 2, along with his commitment to the team, and the work that he has put in behind the scenes,” Williams said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nicholas has become an established and well-respected member of Williams, and we look forward to him stepping up into this new role, as we look to fight our way back to the midfield.”

Williams has just one point in the constructor standings this year.

Latifi will join Great Britain’s George Russell on the team next year.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies