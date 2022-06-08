Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot on the seventh tee during the pro-am prior to the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club on June 8, 2022 in Toronto.VAUGHN RIDLEY/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy faced the elephant in the room on Wednesday, as he readied to play in a long-awaited Canadian Open that’s being upstaged by a Saudi-backed breakaway golf tour.

After a wait of 1,093 days, through two years of COVID-related cancellations, Canada’s men’s national golf championship returns to the PGA Tour calendar this weekend. Golf Canada and sponsor RBC have built the tournament bigger and better, marking the country’s first fully opened post-pandemic summer.

Yet, as the long-awaited event tees off at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto on Thursday, it is unwittingly entangled in the most divisive story in pro sports.

Some superstar golfers are defecting from the PGA Tour, lured away by the lucrative new LIV Golf Invitational Series. It’s a controversial alternative tour backed by big money from Saudi Arabia that will make its flashy debut this weekend in England – at the same time as the Canadian Open – stealing some of its thunder.

“I think it’s a shame that it’s going to fracture the game,” Mr. McIlroy said about the LIV series, stressing that he’s not interested in joining it.

“I’m certainly not knocking anyone for going. It’s their life. It’s their decision,” Mr. McIlroy said. “Obviously money is a deciding factor in a lot of things in this world. But if it’s purely for money, it never seems to go the way you want it to.”

The first event of the LIV series opens Thursday at Centurion Club in London. LIV rhymes with give, and gets its name from the Roman numeral for 54 – the number of holes at each tournament.

LIV is a rebel league financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which lured some big names away from the PGA Tour. There are eight events in the series, each with no cut and a shotgun start, 54 holes over three days (compared to the PGA’s 72-hole, four-day competition), on smaller courses with lavish purses far exceeding those on the PGA Tour. At each event there is US$25-million in prize money (US$4-million for the winner and US$120,000 for the last-place player). By comparison, the Canadian Open has a purse of US$8.7-million, with the winner taking home US$1.566-million. LIV’s growing roster includes Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell and Dustin Johnson – the 2018 Canadian Open champion and RBC-sponsored athlete – who had initially committed to play in Toronto.

Mr. McIlroy won the most recent Canadian Open, held at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. To put in perspective how long ago that was, he attended Game 2 of the Raptors 2019 NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors that week and sparked a friendship with then-Raptors standout Kyle Lowry.

“I’m a self-confessed golf nerd, historian and traditionalist. Some of the oldest events in our game are national opens, and I’ve been very fortunate enough to win quite a few,” Mr. McIlroy said. “You’re putting your name in history by winning these national championships, and it’s something that money can’t get you.”

First held in 1904, the Canadian Open is one of the oldest continuously run events on the PGA Tour, behind only The Open Championship and the U.S. Open. It was the only North American tour event to be cancelled in both 2020 and 2021.

Organizers have increased the scope and scale at this Canadian Open, buoyed by the growth in Canadian participation in golf during the pandemic. The tournament landed big musical concert acts in Maroon 5 and Flo Rida. The rink hole is back again – No. 16 – with hockey boards, a Zamboni and a party atmosphere on the signature par-three hole. The event has also added Skyline Seats – in which 22 fans at a time are harnessed into seats for a 30-minute lift 100 feet in the air for an elevated view of the first and 18th holes. The 2019 event had nine corporate partners; this one has 24.

St. George’s is a traditional course whose rough has been grown especially long and thick to make it more formidable. Several players said it will do well to prepare them for next week’s U.S. Open.

The tournament has drawn a stout field, including five of the world’s top 10 players, including Mr. McIlroy, Cam Smith, Justin Thompson, Sam Burns and world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Eight Canadian PGA Tour golfers are entered, including Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin, plus former Masters champion Mike Weir.

“Stuff here is pretty unaffected,” said Mr. Scheffler, when asked about the distraction of the LIV series. “I’m here to compete against these guys.”

“Of course, it’s disappointing that there’s a past champion that is a fan favourite in Canada, and we would have rather seen him here, but at the end of the day, our field is so strong that we’re able to just continue rolling,” tournament director Bryan Crawford said. “I know if people want to watch the best players in the world playing, they’re watching the Canadian Open.”

Mr. McIlroy acknowledged it’s “a weird time” in professional golf and everyone will have to see how the season plays out.

“The professional game is the window shop into golf,” said the Northern Irishman. “If the general public are confused about who’s playing where and what tournaments are on this week … it just becomes so confusing. I think everything needs to be more cohesive, and I think it was on a pretty good trajectory, until this happened.”