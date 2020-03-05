 Skip to main content

Sports

Canadian pair finishes eleventh at world junior figure skating championships

Taliinn, Estonia
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Patricia Andrew and Zachary Daleman finished 11th in pairs at the world junior figure skating championships on Thursday.

Andrew, from London, Ont., and Daleman, from Newmarket, Ont., entered the long program in 14th.

Russians swept the podium with Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov taking gold. Kseniia Akhanteva and Valerii Kolesov won silver and Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev captured bronze.

Kelly Ann Laurin of St-Jerome, Que., and Loucas Ethier of St-Eustache, Que., finished 14th.

In ice dance, Montreal’s Emmy Bronsard and Aissa Bouaraguia are eighth after the short dance.

Toronto’s Natalie D’Alessandro and Bruce Waddell are ninth and Miku Makita and Tyler Gunara of Vancouver are 10th.

“We improved a lot from our last competition,” said Waddell. “We showed more attack and speed into our elements and didn’t hold back at all. We were really focused on the technical side. Our levels were higher and it was one of our better skates this season.”

Competition continues Friday with the men’s free skate and women’s short program.

