Canadian Pendrith earns PGA Tour card after clearing 1,700-point Korn Ferry Tour threshold

The Canadian Press
Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith, who earned 51 ranking points at the Veritex Bank Championship on the weekend, now has a total of 1,748 points on the Korn Ferry Tour and has earned his PGA Tour card for next season.

Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith has earned his PGA Tour card after eclipsing 1,700 ranking points on the Korn Ferry Tour this season.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., shot a final round of seven-under 64 Sunday at the Veritex Bank Championship, which moved him up 27 spots into a tie for 15th.

The 51 ranking points he earned at the tournament gave Pendrith, who is currently third on the tour’s money list, a total of 1,748. The Korn Ferry Tour calls the 1,700-point mark its “fail-safe threshold” for earning a PGA Tour card for next season.

Pendrith called locking up his first PGA Tour card a “dream come true.”

“It’s been a long journey, for sure, starting in 2014 when I turned pro” the 29-year-old Pendrith said in an interview posted on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Twitter feed. “But it’s always been a goal of mine and a dream to play on the PGA Tour, and I’ll be able to do that next year.”

Pendrith has six top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour this year. He was runner-up at the Wichita Open and finished tied for second at the Pinnacle Bank Championship and the TPC San Antonio Championship.

He also finished tied for 23rd at the 2020 U.S. Open.

The top-25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour’s money list at the end of the season earn a place on the PGA Tour for the following season.

Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., is currently 13th on the list at 1,261 points.

There are seven active Canadians with full or partial status on the PGA Tour this season: Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.); Michael Gligic (Burlington, Ont.); Adam Hadwin (Abbotsford, B.C.); David Hearn (Brantford, Ont.); Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.); Roger Sloan (Merritt, B.C.); and Nick Taylor (Abbotsford).

Graham DeLaet of Weyburm, Sask., started the season on tour but has been off since undergoing a back procedure in February.

