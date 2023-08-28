Open this photo in gallery: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke stands back to pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.The Associated Press

Canadian Nathan Rourke’s NFL future is in limbo.

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Rourke on Monday, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Jags haven’t yet made the move public.

Rourke, the CFL’s top Canadian last season with the B.C. Lions, could be claimed by another team but it would have to place the Victoria native on its 53-man roster. Rourke could also clear waivers and become a free agent, which would allow him to sign a practice-squad agreement with Jacksonville or any other NFL squad.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Rourke had a stellar pre-season with Jacksonville, completing 23-of-35 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in three appearances. In the Jaguars’ final exhibition game Saturday against the Miami Dolphins, Rourke came into the game in the third quarter and engineered a 10-play, 88-yard TD march.

But last week Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said there was no battle for the Jaguars’ backup job as veteran C.J. Beathard was the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Trevor Lawrence.

Rourke signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville after completing the ‘22 CFL season with B.C. He appeared in 10 regular-season games – he missed eight contests with a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot that required surgery – completing 255-of-324 passes (league-high 78.7 per cent) for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Rourke also ran for 304 yards and seven TDs and was named the CFL’s top Canadian player.

Rourke played collegiately at Ohio University and was taken in the second round, No. 15 over all, in the 2020 CFL draft by B.C. After being bypassed in the ‘22 NFL draft, Rourke then signed with the Lions.

Rourke served as veteran Michael Reilly’s backup his first season with B.C., but got plenty of first-team practice reps as Reilly nursed a season-long elbow ailment. Rourke started two games as a rookie before taking the CFL by storm in 2022.

He threw for more than 300 yards six times (including three 400-yard performances) in staking B.C. to an 8-1 record before suffering the Lisfranc sprain. The Lisfranc joint on the top of the foot is where bones, ligaments and tendons come together.

Rourke returned for B.C.’s regular-season finale as the Lions (12-6) finished second in the West. He led the club past Calgary 30-16 in the division semi-final, completing 22-of-30 passes for 321 yard and two TDs.

B.C.’s season ended with a 28-20 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West final. Rourke finished 20-of-37 passes for 300 yards with a TD and two interceptions while rushing twice for 20 yards.