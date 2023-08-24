Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Evan Dunfee competes in the men's 35-kilometre race walk final during Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships, in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 24.David Ramos/Getty Images

Evan Dunfee finished just shy of a podium finish for the second time at the World Athletics Championships.

The race walker from Richmond, B.C., placed fourth in the men’s 35-kilometre event Thursday in a season’s-best time of two hours 25 minutes 28 seconds.

Spain’s Alvaro Martin came first in 2:24:30, followed by Ecuador’s Brian Daniel Pintado (2:24:34) and Japan’s Masatora Kawano (2:25:12).

Dunfee also finished fourth – and set a Canadian record with a time of 1:18:03 – in the 20-kilometre race walk earlier in the competition.

Several Canadians are involved in a busy evening session in Budapest, including Camryn Rogers in the women’s hammer throw final.

The 2022 world silver medallist from Richmond had the third-best throw in qualifying at 73.95 metres.

Meanwhile, reigning Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., will race in the men’s 200-metre semifinals along with Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney, both of Toronto.

Edmonton’s Marco Arop will race in the men’s 800 semifinals after finishing with the second-best time in the heats.

And Olympic silver medallist Mo Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., will run in the men’s 5,000 heats.