Canadian rugby international Evan Olmstead signs new deal to stay at Biarritz

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Canada's lock Evan Olmstead reacts during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Canada at the Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe on Oct. 8, 2019.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian rugby international Evan Olmstead has signed a new contract with Biarritz Olympique of the French second division.

The deal runs through the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old Olmstead originally joined the club in October from England’s Newcastle Falcons as an emergency injury replacement.

The six-foot-six 260-pound lock forward has won 33 caps for Canada, making his debut in July 2015 against Samoa. He was a member of Canada’s World Cup team in 2015 and 2019.

Born in North Vancouver to a Canadian father, Olmstead was three when his family moved to Australia. He returned to Canada to play for the Prairie Wolf Pack, moving up to Canada ‘A’ and then the full national team squad.

He has also played club rugby for England’s London Scottish and Auckland in New Zealand’s Mitre Cup.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

