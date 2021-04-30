 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian rugby international Kyle Baillie enjoying life in the Big Easy

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Kyle Baillie, Eric Howard and Lockie Kratz are flying the Canadian flag in Louisiana for Major League Rugby’s NOLA Gold.

But the on-field hospitality will likely be limited Sunday when the New Orleans team (2-2-1) welcomes the Toronto Arrows (3-3-0) to the Gold Mine on Airline Stadium in suburban Metairie. With only one point separating the top four sides in the six-team Eastern Conference, it’s no time for niceties.

After losing their first two games of the season after a pre-season limited by the pandemic, the surging Arrows have won three of their past four and are coming off back-to-back lopsided wins over Rugby United New York (53-12) and the Seattle Seawolves (52-7).

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re definitely hitting their stride They’re on a bit of a rampage right now,” Baillie said. “It’s big game for both sides.”

A native of Summerside, PEI, Baillie signed with the New Orleans team in October, 2018. Call it his home away from home away from home. When not in Louisiana, he lives in Victoria, near Rugby Canada’s home base of Langford, but is planning to move his off-season base to Halifax.

In the meantime, the 6-foot-4 240-pound lock/back-row forward is enjoying the Louisiana locals.

“I love it down here. The people are amazing,” he said. “I grew up on the East Coast and it reminds me a lot of that – just how friendly people are and welcoming. You get everyone inviting you over for some dinners, some food. They’ll give you the shirt of their back.”

The 30-year-old Baillie lives with Howard close to downtown, but does not get to experience the Crescent City much, given strict COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s pretty much home and practice,” he said. “Regardless of things being pretty open here, we still have to stick to MLR guidelines. We’re still keeping tight reins on that. We got shut down [five games into] last season, so we want to make sure that this fourth season goes on.”

Playing in the U.S. means separation from his girlfriend, who’s also originally from PEI. He’s not seen her since January, when he left for New Orleans.

Story continues below advertisement

Baillie has won 29 caps for Canada and, after battling injury, made a brief appearance at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“It was a great experience over all,” he said. “One I wish I was definitely healthy for for the entirety of it.”

Just getting on the field in the 66-7 loss to South Africa in Kobe on Oct. 8, 2019, was an accomplishment. Baillie tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee a month earlier in Canada’s final warm-up match against the U.S.

A “pretty gruelling” rehab process followed. While he started against the Springboks, he only lasted 13 minutes before reinjuring the knee.

“It still wasn’t quite right. I probably pushed it a bit too early,” he conceded.

But he was glad to have been part of the World Cup journey.

Story continues below advertisement

“The experience was one of a kind. It was an absolutely beautiful place. Beautiful country. Great people there.”

Baillie previously played for the Ohio Aviators in PRO Rugby, a now-defunct U.S. league, and had a trial at England’s Saracens that was cut short when he dislocated his shoulder, requiring surgery. He eventually joined London Scottish in England’s second-tier Championship.

“It was good. The experience taught me a lot,” he said.

He was subsequently drawn to New Orleans by Howard and fellow Canadian Hubert Buydens, who has since retired.

With NOLA on a bye week, Baillie was back home in Victoria when the league cancelled its season in mid-March last year. He flew back to Louisiana, packed up his apartment and returned to Canada 48 hours later.

He trained with Canadian teammates in Langford and did some odd jobs, including roofing. He and Howard got to spend a month in Bermuda in the fall, playing in the World Tens Series.

Story continues below advertisement

Baillie then took part in Rugby Canada’s November high-performance camp.

Rugby has taken Baillie around the world, both at the club and international level. Prior to playing in England, he spent time in Australia and New Zealand.

He played at Eastern Suburbs with fellow Canadian Jake Ilnicki, living near picturesque Bondi Beach in the Sydney suburbs.

“There’s worse places to live, for sure,” Baillie said with a laugh.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies