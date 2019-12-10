 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian rugby women will play France, Spain and Brazil at Cape Town Sevens

Cape Town, South Africa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s women, runners-up at the Dubai Sevens, will play in a pool with France, Spain and Brazil at this week’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town.

The Canadian women moved up to fourth over all in the standings after losing 17-14 to New Zealand on a late try Saturday in the Dubai final. France stands fifth, Spain seventh and new core team Brazil 12th.

The Canadian men, who finished 10th in Dubai, are in Pool B with New Zealand, Argentina and Wales in South Africa.

Story continues below advertisement

Pool A features the top three from last year’s men’s event: Fiji, the United States and South Africa, plus Japan.

New Zealand was beaten by South Africa in the final at Dubai, the first event of the men’s season. The All Blacks are second in the overall standings while Argentina is seventh and Wales 14th.

The Cape Town Sevens, one of six combined men’s and women’s events this year, run Friday through Sunday. It marks the first time the women have taken part in the tournament.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies