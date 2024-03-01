Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Sarah Mitton celebrates after winning the women's shot put final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1.Hannah McKay/Reuters

Sarah Mitton set a Canadian record and claimed the gold medal in women’s shot put at the world athletics indoor championships on Friday.

Mitton’s record throw, on her fifth attempt, measured 20.22 metres.

The reigning Commonwealth and Pan American Games champion from Brooklyn, N.S., had already clinched victory on her fourth throw, which measured 20.20, also setting a national mark.

Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany won silver with a throw of 20.19, while Chase Jackson of the United States claimed bronze with a throw of 19.67.

The 27-year-old Mitton had competed in four events leading up to the indoor championships, with her last resetting her national indoor record to 20.08 metres from 19.80 on Feb. 20 in Czechia. The result was the second-leading mark in the world entering these championships behind the Netherlands’ Jessica Schilder at 20.31.

Schilder finished fifth Friday with a throw of 19.37.