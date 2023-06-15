Canada’s Sarah Mitton won gold in women’s shot put on Thursday at the Oslo Diamond League track and field meet.

Mitton, from Brooklyn, N.S., sent her first shot 19.54 metres, a distance that held up for a close victory over American Maggie Ewen (19.52).

“I knew we had a really solid field of throwers today so I just wanted to make sure that my first throw counts,” Mitton said. “I came with a big energy and it worked.”

Mitton cleared the 19-metre mark with her second throw of 19.52 as well as her sixth and final throw of 19.01. Her season best is 19.58 and personal best is 20.33.

“I did not really hit my first throw,” she said. “I know it is a stepping stone to bigger throws I have in me. I was still pushing for more. But the more you push, the less far you throw.

“It was a little bit of a relief when nobody beat me in the final. It is not fun to go first in the final three.”

Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd was third (19.44).

The competition is also known as the Bislett Games.