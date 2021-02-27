Canadian Schmidt finishes third at ski cross World Cup event, teammate Howden clinches title

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian Schmidt finishes third at ski cross World Cup event, teammate Howden clinches title

Bakuriani, Georgia
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s Jared Schmidt has clinched his first podium on the ski cross World Cup circuit, finishing third in Georgia on Saturday.

The Ottawa native topped teammate Brady Lehman of Calgary, who finished fourth after crashing in the final.

Lehman, the reigning Olympic gold medallist, is being evaluated by medical personnel to determine the extent of his injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Florian Wilmsmann of Germany took gold on Saturday and Sweden’s David Mobaerg came second.

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Reece Howden celebrates after a race in January. Howden finished 19th Saturday but won the men's ski cross World Cup title anyway.

PONTUS LUNDAHL/AFP/Getty Images

Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., finished 19th but captured the overall men’s title with two races to go in the season.

“I’m super happy,” Howden said in a statement. “It’s weird having a not-great day but getting some great news.”

Montreal’s Chris Del Bosco came 14th Saturday, while Kris Mahler of Canmore, Alta., finished 25th and Carson Cook of Edmonton came 33rd.

On the women’s side, Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finished just off the podium in fourth place.

“My day was pretty good, I had some good skiing, managed to hold off some passes at the bottom,” she said in a statement. “I was happy with my skiing in the big final despite my fourth place.”

Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., finished in sixth, Tiana Gairns of Prince George, B.C., came eighth, Cranbrook, B.C., native Zoe Chore was 11th and Ottawa’s Hannah Schmidt finished 13th.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadians will compete in the team event on Sunday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies